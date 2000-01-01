Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)
Market Info - WRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WRG
- Market CapCAD18.190m
- SymbolTSE:WRG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINCA9581593030
Company Profile
Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its Contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The Production service segment includes well servicing rigs and related equipment, and oilfield rental equipment. It generates revenue mainly through its Contract drilling operation segment.