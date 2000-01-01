Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its Contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The Production service segment includes well servicing rigs and related equipment, and oilfield rental equipment. It generates revenue mainly through its Contract drilling operation segment.