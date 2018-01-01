Western Exploration Inc (TSX:WEX) Share Price

WEX
Western Exploration Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Western Exploration Inc is a Nevada-focused previous metals exploration company, aiming to be a gold and silver development company in North America. Its principal asset is the Aura gold silver project located in Elko County, Nevada.
Symbol
TSX:WEX
ISIN
CA95816A1012
Currency
CAD
