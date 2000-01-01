Western Gold Exploration Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:WGLD)

North American company
Market Info - WGLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WGLD

  • Market CapCAD9.340m
  • SymbolTSX:WGLD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA95827R1010

Company Profile

Western Gold Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of its prospective mineral properties located in Argyll County in western Scotland. It focuses on the Gold-producing Dalradian Belt project.

