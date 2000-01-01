Western Gold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGR)
APAC company
Share Price Chart
Market Info - WGR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WGR
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:WGR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000153413
Company Profile
Western Gold Resources Ltd focuses on exploration of gold properties in Western Australia and west Africa. The company intends to explore the Wiluna West Gold Project located near the town of Wiluna in the Midwest region of Western Australia.