Western Mines Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:WMG)

APAC company
Market Info - WMG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WMG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:WMG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000152969

Company Profile

Western Mines Group Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and discovery of high-value gold and nickel sulphide deposits across a portfolio of highly prospective projects located on mineral belts of Western Australia. Some of its projects include Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE Project, Melita Gold Project, Jasper Hill Gold Project, Youanmi Gold Project, Pavarotti Ni-Cu-PGE Project, Rock of Ages Gold Project, Broken Hill Bore Gold Project, and Pinyalling Gold Project.

