Western Mines Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:WMG)
ASX:WMG
Basic Material
Gold
AU0000152969
Company Profile
Western Mines Group Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and discovery of high-value gold and nickel sulphide deposits across a portfolio of highly prospective projects located on mineral belts of Western Australia. Some of its projects include Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE Project, Melita Gold Project, Jasper Hill Gold Project, Youanmi Gold Project, Pavarotti Ni-Cu-PGE Project, Rock of Ages Gold Project, Broken Hill Bore Gold Project, and Pinyalling Gold Project.