Western Pacific Resources Corp (TSX:WRP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WRP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WRP
- Market CapCAD1.060m
- SymbolTSX:WRP
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA95914Q3052
Company Profile
Western Pacific Resources Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States of America.