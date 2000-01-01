Western Troy Capital Resources Inc (TSX:WRY.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - WRY.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WRY.H

  • Market CapCAD0.200m
  • SymbolTSX:WRY.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9599072050

Company Profile

Western Troy Capital Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals and currently has interests in resource properties in Canada.

Latest WRY.H news

