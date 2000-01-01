Westfield Corp (ASX:WFD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WFD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WFD

  • Market CapAUD18.370bn
  • SymbolASX:WFD
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WFD0

Company Profile

Westfield Corp is a real estate investment trust. The principal activities of the company are the ownership, development, design, construction, asset management, leasing and marketing activities for its US and UK asset portfolio.

Latest WFD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .