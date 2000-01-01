Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX)

APAC company
Market Info - WGX

Company Info - WGX

  • Market CapAUD743.280m
  • SymbolASX:WGX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WGX6

Company Profile

Westgold Resources Ltd is a gold producer. Its projects include Higginsville Gold Operation in the Norseman region; South Kalgoorlie Operations in the Kalgoorlie region; and Central Murchison Gold Project, Fortnum Gold and Northern Territory Projects.

Latest WGX news

