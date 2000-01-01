Westhaven Gold Corp (TSX:WHN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WHN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WHN
- Market CapCAD84.990m
- SymbolTSX:WHN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA9603501060
Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp, formerly Westhaven Ventures Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The mineral properties of the company include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North Gold Property, and Skoonka Creek Gold.Westhaven Ventures Inc is a Canadian based exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold and Skoonka Creek Gold.