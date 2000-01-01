Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp, formerly Westhaven Ventures Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The mineral properties of the company include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North Gold Property, and Skoonka Creek Gold.