Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. Its products are used for flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction and others. The company operates in the business segments of Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer and various ethylene co-products. The Vinyl segment manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride, chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and ethylene. It sells products across the United States and around the world, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.Westlake Chemical Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and fabricated products that enhance the daily lives of people around the planet. It operates in two principal business segments, Olefins and Vinyls.