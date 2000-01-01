Westleaf Inc (TSX:IGC.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IGC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IGC.H
- Market CapCAD2.020m
- SymbolTSX:IGC.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA44952P2098
Company Profile
IGC Resources Inc is engaged in exploration and development of the natural resource. It primarily involved in explores of gold.