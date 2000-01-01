Company Profile

Westmount Energy Ltd operates as an energy investment company. Its investment strategy is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having good growth possibilities. Its portfolio of energy shares includes Guyana Basin and Falklands Basin. The company also focuses on repositioning itself as an exploration and production investor in the conventional oil and gas sector.