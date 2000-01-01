Westpac Banking Corp ADR (NYSE:WBK)
Westpac is Australia's oldest bank and financial services group, with a significant franchise in Australia and New Zealand in the consumer, small business, corporate, and institutional sectors, in addition to its major presence in wealth management. Westpac is among a handful of banks around the globe currently retaining very high credit ratings, and ranks third in assets across the four major Australian banks. The bank benefits from a large national branch network and significant market share, particularly in home loans and retail deposits.Westpac Banking Corp is engaged in providing banking and financial services. It offers various services such as lending, deposit, payments service, investment portfolio management, superannuation and funds management, insurance services and others.