Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company has three reportable segments Transportation, the Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas, Asia, and other countries. The company brands include Cummins Westport, BRC Gas Equipment, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control Systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, AFS, and Valtek.