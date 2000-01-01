WestRock Co A (NYSE:WRK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WRK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WRK
- Market Cap$10.882bn
- SymbolNYSE:WRK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINUS96145D1054
Company Profile
WestRock Co provides paper and packaging solutions in consumer and corrugated markets. The Company offers corrugated container, paperboard, partitions and protective packaging, containerboard and beverage multipacks.