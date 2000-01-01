WestRock Co A (NYSE:WRK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WRK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WRK

  • Market Cap$10.882bn
  • SymbolNYSE:WRK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS96145D1054

Company Profile

WestRock Co provides paper and packaging solutions in consumer and corrugated markets. The Company offers corrugated container, paperboard, partitions and protective packaging, containerboard and beverage multipacks.

Latest WRK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .