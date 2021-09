WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) Share Price

Company Profile

WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second- largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.WestRock Co provides paper and packaging solutions in consumer and corrugated markets. The Company offers corrugated container, paperboard, partitions and protective packaging, containerboard and beverage multipacks.