Company Profile

Westwater Resources Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. It holds minerals rights in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas. The company operates in three reportable segments, which are uranium, lithium and graphite mining activities, including exploration, standby operations and restoration and reclamation activities.