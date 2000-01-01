Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR)

North American company
Market Info - WWR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WWR

  • Market Cap$168.240m
  • SymbolAMEX:WWR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9616842061

Company Profile

Westwater Resources Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. It holds minerals rights in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas. The company operates in three reportable segments, which are uranium, lithium and graphite mining activities, including exploration, standby operations and restoration and reclamation activities.

