Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG)
North American company
Company Info - WHG
- Market Cap$152.410m
- SymbolNYSE:WHG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS9617651040
Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in managing investment assets and providing services for its clients. The company operates its business through the Advisory and Trust segments. Its advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals and the Westwood Funds, as well as investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds and its trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services to its clients and to its advisory segment and sponsors common trust funds to institutions and high net worth individuals. It generates maximum revenue from the Advisory segment. The company has a presence in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States.Westwood Holdings Group Inc, through its subsidiaries is engaged in managing investment assets & providing services for its clients. It provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments & foundations.