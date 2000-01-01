WEX Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WEX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WEX
- Market Cap$8.781bn
- SymbolNYSE:WEX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS96208T1043
Company Profile
WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions.