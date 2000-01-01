WEX Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WEX)

North American company
Market Info - WEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WEX

  • Market Cap$8.781bn
  • SymbolNYSE:WEX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS96208T1043

Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.

