UK company
Market Info - WEY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WEY

  • Market Cap£17.930m
  • SymbolLSE:WEY
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B54NKM12

Company Profile

Wey Education PLC is an online educational services company using an online platform to deliver teaching both in the UK and overseas. It operates two schools, a B2B business and an online language school.

