Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.Weyerhaeuser Co is a real estate investment trust and is engaged in selling timber. Its objective is to maximize the long-term value of timberlands that it owns. It derives its revenue from investments in timberland, including the sale of standing timber.