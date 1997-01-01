Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1997)

Market Info - 1997

Company Info - 1997

  • Market CapHKD133.584bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1997
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9593A1040

Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd is engaged in leasing operations in Hong Kong. Its properties portfolio consists of retail, office premises and serviced apartments. It is also engaged in property development and hotel opertaion.

