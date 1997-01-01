Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1997)
- Market CapHKD133.584bn
- SymbolSEHK:1997
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINKYG9593A1040
Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd is engaged in leasing operations in Hong Kong. Its properties portfolio consists of retail, office premises and serviced apartments. It is also engaged in property development and hotel opertaion.