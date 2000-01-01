Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company has entered into over 20 long-term purchase agreements with 17 different mining companies, for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt. It has streaming agreements covering approximately 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company's projects include Vale's Salobo mine and silver streams on Glencore's Antamina mine and Goldcorp's Penasquito mine.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is pure precious metals streaming company. Its portfolio includes Hudbay's Constancia project and Vale's Salobo and Sudbury mines.