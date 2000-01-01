Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WHLR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WHLR
- Market Cap$19.190m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WHLR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS9630257056
Company Profile
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company.. It primarily invests in shopping centers, neighborhood centers, grocery-anchored centers, community centers and free-standing retail properties.