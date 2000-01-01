Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc is the provider of on-demand private aviation in the United States. It is pioneering data and technology-driven solutions that connect consumers to safety-vetted and verified private aircraft. Its offerings consist of multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across all private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, aircraft sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel benefits through its strategic partnership with Delta.