White Gold Corp (TSX:WGO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WGO
- Market CapCAD131.900m
- SymbolTSX:WGO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA9638101068
Company Profile
White Gold Corp is a Canada based mining company. It is principally engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties in the Yukon, Canada and other locations.