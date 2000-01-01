White Metal Resources Corp (TSX:WHM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WHM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WHM

  • Market CapCAD2.550m
  • SymbolTSX:WHM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9640461062

Company Profile

White Metal Resources Corp is a Canadian exploration company which is primarily involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Latest WHM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .