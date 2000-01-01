White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)
Market Cap$2.852bn
NYSE:WTM
Financial Services
Insurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
ISINBMG9618E1075
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is a financial service holding company with primary business interests in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Business activity of the firm is operated through HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The NSM segment consists of specialty property and casualty insurance. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes. The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media, such as clicks, calls, and leads; It enables transparent and real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services of assets under management.White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd provides specialty property and casualty insurance and offers a range of insurance products in the United States. It operates its business through three segments, OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and White Mountains Advisors.