Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is a financial service holding company with primary business interests in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Business activity of the firm is operated through HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The NSM segment consists of specialty property and casualty insurance. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes. The MediaAlpha segment develops transparent platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media, such as clicks, calls, and leads; It enables transparent and real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services of assets under management.