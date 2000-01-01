Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap's Canadian assets. To extract petroleum products from its resources, the company uses horizontal drilling, in addition to multistage fracturing technology. Crude oil is the leading revenue generator out of the basket of energy products sold by Whitecap.Whitecap Resources Inc is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada.