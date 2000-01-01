WhiteHawk Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:WHK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WHK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WHK
- Market CapAUD13.420m
- SymbolASX:WHK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINAU000000WHK1
Company Profile
WhiteHawk Ltd operates an internet based cybersecurity marketplace, where purchasers can take advice on their cybersecurity needs and be matched to vendor products matching their identified needs.