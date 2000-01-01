Whitehorse Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:WHG)
- Market CapCAD74.650m
- SymbolTSX:WHG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA96525N1033
Whitehorse Gold Corp is focused on its wholly owned Skukum Gold Project located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the southern Yukon. The project consists of 1,051 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometres and is located approximately 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum high-grade gold deposits and multiple high-priority exploration targets. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, an all-weather 50-person camp, approximately 4.8 kilometres of underground workings, an extensive surface road network and a previously operating 300-tpd mill along with a tailings management facility and service buildings.