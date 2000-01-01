Whitemud Resources Inc Class A (TSX:WMK)

North American company
Market Info - WMK

Company Info - WMK

  • Market CapCAD5.410m
  • SymbolTSX:WMK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9654241046

Company Profile

Whitemud Resources Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in developing kaolin resources in the southern Saskatchewan to produce metakaolin.

