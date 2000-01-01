Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives the revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.