Whiting Petroleum Corp (XETRA:WHT1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WHT1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WHT1
- Market Cap€554.330m
- SymbolXETRA:WHT1
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS9663874090
Company Profile
Whiting Petroleum Corp is a oil and gas company that acquires, exploits, develops and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Rocky Mountain, Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and Michigan regions of the United States.