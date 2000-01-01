Wi2Wi Corp Class A (TSX:YTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YTY
- Market CapCAD8.360m
- SymbolTSX:YTY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINCA9774861095
Company Profile
Wi2Wi Corp is a vertically-integrated technology company. It designs, manufactures and markets wireless connectivity solutions, global navigation satellite system modules, and frequency control devices.