Company Profile

Wickes Group PLC is a digitally-led, service-enabled home improvement retailer, delivering choice, convenience, value, and best-in-class service to customers across the United Kingdom. The company undertake home improvement projects through three tailored customer propositions aimed at each customer segment: local trade; do-it-for-me; and do-it-yourself. It drives sales through its estate of 233 retail stores, and its website and TradePro mobile app for trade members.