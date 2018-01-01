Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Widgie Nickel Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:WIN) Share Price

WIN

Widgie Nickel Ltd Ordinary Shares

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Widgie Nickel Ltd is a nickel exploration and development company. Its projects include Widgie South, Widgie North, Widgie West, and Lake Eaton-Mt Eaton.

ASX:WIN

AU0000172041

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest WIN News