Company Profile

Wienerberger AG manufactures and sells building materials to the residential construction industry in four segments based on product and geography. The clay building materials Europe segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells clay blocks, facing bricks, and roof tiles throughout Europe. The pipes and pavers Europe segment sells plastic and ceramic pipes and concrete pavers throughout Europe. The North America segment sells facing bricks, plastic pipes, and concrete products in the United States and Canada. The holding and others segment includes the company's brick business in India. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.Wienerberger AG is a producer of bricks and clay roof tiles. The company has plants in 30 countries and four export markets, including one plant in India.