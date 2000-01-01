WILD BUNCH AG (XETRA:WBAH)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WBAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WBAH

  • Market Cap€54.590m
  • SymbolXETRA:WBAH
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2TSLZ0

Company Profile

WILD BUNCH AG is an independent film distribution and production services company. It is active in the areas of acquisition, film financing, co-production, film distribution and international sales.

Latest WBAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .