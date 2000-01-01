WildBrain Ltd (TSE:WILD)
Company Info - WILD
- Market CapCAD145.300m
- SymbolTSE:WILD
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA96810C1014
Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd is a children's content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children's content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children's channels on YouTube.DHX Media Ltd is a children's content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise.