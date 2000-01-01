Wildcat Petroleum Ordinary Shares (LSE:WCAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WCAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WCAT
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:WCAT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMQC7357
Company Profile
Wildcat Petroleum PLC is engaged in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry such as exploration, appraisal, development and production of oil and gas.