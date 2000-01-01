Wildcat resources Ltd (ASX:WC8)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WC8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WC8
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:WC8
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000096828
Company Profile
Wildcat resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of metals. The firm holds the Mount Adrah Gold Project which includes Hobbs pipe gold deposit.Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd is an early stage explorer focused on the Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. It is engaged in exploration of nickel, copper and gold in Western Australia's Fraser Range region.