Wildsky Resources Inc (TSX:WSK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WSK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WSK
- Market CapCAD0.890m
- SymbolTSX:WSK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA96813P1099
Company Profile
China Minerals Mining Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's gold properties include Table Mountain Property & Taurus Property.