Wildsky Resources Inc (TSX:WSK.H)
Company Info - WSK.H
- Market CapCAD0.820m
- SymbolTSX:WSK.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA96813P1099
Company Profile
Wildsky Resources Inc is an exploration-stage company. The company has two properties located in the Cassiar Mining Region of British Columbia and known together as the Cassiar Gold Project. The Cassiar Gold Project consists of the Table Mountain Gold Project and the Taurus Gold Project. It primarily operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of assets located in Canada.China Minerals Mining Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's gold properties include Table Mountain Property & Taurus Property.