Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc produces and sells premium, super premium and ultra-premium varietals. The grapes are harvested, fermented and made into wine at the company's Turner winery and the wines are sold principally under its Willamette Valley Vineyards label, but also under the Griffin Creek, Tualatin Estate, Pambrun, Maison Bleue, Natoma, Metis and Elton labels. It operates under two operating segments, direct sales and distributor sales. Direct sales include retail sales in its tasting room and remote sites, wine club sales, online sales, on-site events, kitchen and catering sales and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. Distributor sales include all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.