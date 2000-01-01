Company Profile

Willdan Group Inc is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government. The company's core client base is composed of public and private utilities, commercial and industrial firms, cities, counties, special districts, other local and state agencies and tribal governments. It operates in the business segments of Energy and Engineering and Consulting. It generates a majority of the revenue from the Energy segment which includes the provision of specialized, innovative, comprehensive energy solutions to businesses, utilities, state agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations in the U.S.