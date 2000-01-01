Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a sports bookmaker that operates in the gambling industry. The company provides sportsbook operations and organizes itself into four primary segments: The Retail segment comprises all activity undertaken in LBOs including gaming machines. The Online segment comprises online and telephone activity, including sports betting, casino, poker and other gaming products along with telephone betting services. The US Existing segment comprises all activity undertaken in Nevada and the Bahamas locations. and US Expansion segment includes all operations in remaining US locations. The company generates revenue through United Kingdom, USA, and Rest of the World.William Hill PLC operates licensed betting offices and provides sports betting services. It manages self-service betting terminals integrating retail and online businesses. The Retail segment generates maximum revenue for the company.