Company Profile

Williams Companies is a pipeline company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% of Williams Partners (its limited partnership) it did not own.Williams Companies Inc is a large pipeline company. It owns stakes in and operates 15,000 miles of interstate gas pipelines and 1,000 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines. The company also produces olefins for petrochemical feedstocks.