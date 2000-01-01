Williams Grand Prix Holdings (XETRA:WGF1)

European company
Market Info - WGF1

Company Info - WGF1

  • Market Cap€130.000m
  • SymbolXETRA:WGF1
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1H6VM4

Company Profile

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC is a U.K based holding company. Its operations include the designing, manufacturing and entry of race cars for the Formula One World Championship and the provision of Formula One derived technologies.

Latest WGF1 news

